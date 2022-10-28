Do You Refer To Your Pet As Your Child? You Are Not Alone!

A survey found that 25% of pet owners refer to their pet as their child. 47% said they call their pet “baby” as a nickname and 33% said they describe themselves as their pet’s mom or dad. And it seems most people don’t find that strange. 50% said they found it cute and 41% said it was relatable when people treat their pets like children. Only 21% said they found it annoying. 81% said they treat pets the same way they do people – buying them gifts for the holidays (57%), throwing them birthday parties (41%), and dressing them in clothes (40%). 61% said they believe their pet is smarter than the average human being. Well, we can’t argue there …