Does Your Date’s Drink Order Affect Your Opinion Of Them?

A new survey found that 76% of respondents said they are likely to base a love connection on whether their date has the same drink preferences. But even if your date likes the same boozy drink you do – having too much to drink on a first date can turn that into a quick red flag. 46% of respondents said drinking too much on a first date was a turn-off. If their date drank too much, 32% of respondents said would speak up about it during the date. 28% said they would just end the date and leave, and 15% said there definitely wouldn’t be a second date if their date had too much to drink.