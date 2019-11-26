Doobie Brothers coming to 2020 Minnesota State Fair

(St. Paul, MN) – The Doobie Brothers will bring their 50th Anniversary Tour to the Minnesota State Fair.

The iconic rock band will perform live at the Grandstand on Friday, August 28th at 7 p.m. Tickets are $54.25 and $69.25 and go on sale Friday, December 6th at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Etix.

The Doobie Brothers formed in 1969 in northern Calfornia. The band’s sophomore album “Toulouse Street” became a breakout sensation. The Doobies established themselves with a run of hits, including “Listen to the Music,” “Jesus is Just Alright,” “China Grove,” “Black Water,” and many others.

The band was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004, have won four Grammy Awards, and sold more than 48 million records worldwide.

