Everyone’s Traveling This Memorial Day Weekend

If you have a trip planned for Memorial Day weekend, you better brace yourself. AAA released its annual travel forecast for the unofficial start of summer and it’s going to be the busiest it’s been in years — even pre-pandemic. According to the report, 42.3 million Americans are planning to travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend. That’s a 7% increase over last year. The airlines are expected to be extremely busy as air travel is predicted to be at its highest level since 2005. But most of the travelers, about 37 million, are expected to be on the road. AAA says the worst time to be on the roads for the holiday weekend is Friday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and then coming home on Monday between noon and 3 p.m. If you’re flying, AAA recommends taking the first flight of the day and not checking any luggage if possible.