Fairmont man charged with 5th DWI

(Mankato, MN) – A Fairmont man has been charged with his fifth DWI.

Todd David Kotewa, 52, was charged with misdemeanor DWI and driver’s license restriction violations in Blue Earth County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Kotewa was stopped January 26 by Mankato Police for speeding. Kotewa apparently handed police his debit card when asked to provide his license.

A preliminary breath test at the scene put Kotewa’s blood-alcohol level at .14. Police say his license also had a “no alcohol” restriction on it.

Kotewa has four prior DWI convictions, according to the complaint. All are outside the ten-year enhancement period. In Minnesota, a previous DWI conviction can be used for a period of ten years to enhance a subsequent offense.