For Beautiful Skin…Start Lifting Weights

Time to put down the expensive creams and injections …and pick up some weights. Researchers in Japan have discovered that exercising regularly can give you younger-looking skin. People’s skin grew “more youthful at a cellular level” after they began exercising,” said Satoshi Fujita of Japan’s Ritsumeikan University. And while all exercise is beneficial, researchers found that resistance training was particularly effective in improving the skin’s elasticity. “Theoretically, these changes may reduce wrinkles, improve appearance and help people look younger.” Fujita said. “It is possible to expect an additive effect of skin improvement when both resistance and aerobic exercise are combined,” he added.