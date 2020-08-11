Former Cleveland Resident Charged With Sex Crimes

Cleveland Police say a former resident has been arrested and charged with sex crimes.

Elmer Joel Zavala-Guevara, 42, was arrested by Cleveland Police Officers at a home in Winnebago on August 7, 2020, according to a release from the police department.

Zavala-Guevara has been charged in Le Sueur County District Court with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He’s being held in the Le Sueur County Jail on $100,000 bond following his first court appearance on Monday, according to police.

Police say while living in Cleveland, Zavala-Guevara engaged in sexual contact with three different children under 13 years old.