Gimme The Remote!

Sharing your life with a significant other would be so much easier if you didn’t have to share a television. A new survey found that couples argue over the TV an average of four times a week. And 20% of respondents said they get annoyed by their partner’s TV watching habits. The most common arguments are over things like volume level, what to watch, and someone asking too many questions. The survey also found that men are more likely to insist on having full control of the remote control.