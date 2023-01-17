Good News For Halloween Lovers

No more waiting until October for your favorite holiday — you can now get a taste of the spookiest season year-round in Las Vegas. Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights announced that there will be a “new year-round horror experience” in Vegas, located near the Meow Wolf attraction in AREA15. It’s expected to be similar to the Halloween Horror Nights offered at the amusement park every October. Universal said visitors can expect to see “unique, immersive horror-centric experiences, bars and restaurants.”