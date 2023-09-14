Here’s What Americans Think About Ink

Tattoos have come a long way — and are now accepted by a majority of Americans. In fact, according to a recent survey, 32% of Americans over the age of 18 have a tattoo. 22% have more than one. The Pew Research survey finds that 38% of women have a tattoo, compared to 27% of men. Nearly half of Americans between the ages of 18 and 49 now have at least one tattoo. As for why people get inked, 69% say it’s to remember or honor someone or something. 47% say it’s to make a statement about something they believe in, and 32% just like how it looks. 24% of inked Americans say they regret getting a particular tattoo. Of those who have no tattoos at all, 85% say they will never get one.