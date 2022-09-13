Hottest New Trend For Gen Z…Landline Phones

Landline phones are a thing of the past, but now they’re also a cool, vintage obsession for Gen Z. TikTok has exploded recently with videos showing Gen Zers reacting to still-working landline phones. Some were so impressed they even went out to get a landline phone of their own — the discover page dedicated to the corded phones already has over 3.5 million views. Who would’ve thought that the house phones would become such a fun obsession for younger generations?