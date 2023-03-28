If You Want A Healthy Heart–Go Nuts!

Researchers at the University of Oslo in Norway found that eating a handful of nuts and seeds every day can reduce the risk of a heart disease by 20% to 25%. “Nuts have a beneficial effect on cholesterol levels in the blood, which is important to keep low in order to prevent the buildup of fat in the arteries,” said study co-author Erik Kristoffer Arnesen. “This atherosclerosis, as it is called, is one of the greatest risk factors for heart attacks.”