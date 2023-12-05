Is A REAL Hangover Cure Finally Here?

A new beverage called Safety Shot claims to sober you up in an hour and also prevent hangovers … and it’s launching in time for the holidays. Created by a doctor, Safety Shot, “the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity,” is supposed to decrease blood alcohol in just 30 minutes. It also allegedly prevents residual alcohol from being absorbed in the gut. Look for it the first week of December.