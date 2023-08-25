It’s Friday…Are You Feeling Lazy?

An unsurprising new study from Texas A&M found that workers are the least productive on Friday afternoons. “We found that computer use increased during the week, then dropped significantly on Fridays,” said Dr. Taehyun Roh, assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics. “People typed more words and had more mouse movement, mouse clicks and scrolls every day from Monday through Thursday, then less of this activity on Friday,” Dr. Roh said. So, when are workers the most energetic? A separate survey found that Monday is the most productive day of the week.