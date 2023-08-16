It’s Not Delivery, It’s D’Vending

DiGiorno pizza can be found anywhere frozen pizza is sold, but soon you may be able to grab one already hot and “fresh” out of a vending machine. The Nestlé-owned frozen pizza brand is testing out a new pizza kiosk, which will serve up a fully cooked pizza in just minutes. The large vending machine contains a real oven and is stocked with frozen, pre-made, 10-inch, thin-crust pizzas currently available in cheese and pepperoni. Right now, only two of these “pizza kiosks” are available — at a Walmart in Colorado and at Nestle’s Ohio headquarters. The pies cost $9 each and take about three minutes to cook. Nestlé believes these pizza vending machines could soon be found in places like college campuses, large home improvement stores, and even sports venues.