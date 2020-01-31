Klobuchar makes quick trip to Iowa in midst of impeachment

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has made a last-minute trip to Iowa following arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in Washington.

The Democratic presidential candidate turned up Tuesday at a bar in Council Bluffs, where she was met by a standing-room-only crowd of more than 100. She is among a handful of White House hopefuls making a final push in the Midwestern state before Monday’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Klobuchar’s eleventh-hour push comes as she is facing new questions about her time as a top Minnesota prosecutor in the mid-2000s.