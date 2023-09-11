Living In Sin…City

Forget leaving Las Vegas – these days, people want to live there. According to research by Redfin, Las Vegas is the city most people want to move to. Affordable housing, good weather, and, of course, lots of entertainment are just some of the reasons. But it seems that warm weather is a driving factor in people’s desire to move.

Here are the other cities that made up Redfin’s Top 10 Cities People Want to Move To: