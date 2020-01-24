Local history organizations receive grants

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Historical Society has awarded grants to several area history organizations.

Over $450,000 was awarded to 51 recipients in small grants of $10,000 or less.

Among the recipients:

Blue Earth County Library System, Mankato – $9,995 for purchase of a microfilm reader/printer/scanner to make microfilmed records more accessible to the public.

Brown County Historical Society, New Ulm – $9,973 to hire a qualified professional to assess the collection held by Brown County Historical Society.

Minnesota State University, Mankato (Library Services) – $7,893 to add 97 rolls of microfilmed local newspapers to the library’s holdings, making primary records more accessible to the public.

Murray County Historical Society, Slayton – $9,104 to develop and install an exhibit on the 1920’s in Murray County.

Nobles County Historical Society, Worthington – $9,668 – To digitize a collection of photo negatives, allowing for greater public access to this historic resource.

Wells Historical Society, Wells – $10,000 to hire a qualified consultant to develop architectural drawings for the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Pacific Depot & Lunchroom, built in 1903 and listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water, and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.