Mankato radio station flips to all Christmas

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato radio station has flipped the switch to all Christmas music as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

River 105, has changed the station format to non-stop holiday tunes, which will continue all the way through midnight on Christmas Day. The station is normally a hybrid of 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s music positioned as “Mankato’s Greatest Hits.”

The on-air lineup will otherwise stay intact. The Breakfast Club with Greg Travis and Laura Green will make mornings merry, while Kelsey, John Tesh, and Delilah round out the weekday shows.

Local Christmas concerts will also be broadcast on Christmas day.

Listen at 105.5 FM or stream the Christmas music live online at www.river105.com.

