Mankato sees job growth; state unemployment rate stays steady

(St. Paul, MN) – The Mankato area saw job growth in October as the state’s unemployment rate held steady.

Numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) show the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.2%. Overall, the state added 7,400 jobs during the month of October.

Locally, the Mankato area added 935 jobs, third in the state behind the Rochester (1,268) and Duluth (1,080) metro areas. The Minneapolis-St. Paul metro lost 908 jobs.

The Leisure and Hospitality industry saw the biggest job gains, with 13,825 jobs added, followed by construction (4,276) and trade, transport and utilities (2,982).

The industries that suffered the highest job losses were Education and Health Services (-5,666), Professional and Business Services (-4,602), and Information (3,610).

