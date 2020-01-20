Mankato to host Hockey Day Minnesota in 2021

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato will host Hockey Day Minnesota in 2021.

The day-long televised event will be held at Minnesota State University’s Blakeslee Stadium. The Minnesota Wild, FOX Sports North, and Minnesota Hockey made the announcement Saturday following the Ohio State vs. University of Minnesota women’s hockey game.

Festivities will be part of a day-long television event broadcast on FOX Sports North and will celebrate the game from peewee to pro levels. Additional details about the date, match-ups, and the official schedule will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled for Mankato to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2021,” said Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka. “With passion for all levels of hockey in the city, including their Division 1 men’s and women’s hockey teams at Minnesota State University, Mankato, we believe the community has demonstrated tremendous enthusiasm and commitment for hosting a great celebration at next year’s Hockey Day Minnesota.”

MSU’s hockey program boasts 14 current and former NHL players and three Olympians.

Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey.