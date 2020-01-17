Maverick Sports Dome celebrated with ribbon cutting ceremony

(Mankato, MN) – University officials and students held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate a new indoor inflatable sports facility.

The Maverick All-Sports Dome opened Friday, Dec 6 when it hosted two NCAA Division II women’s soccer championship matches. It was initially slated to open Dec 9, but Campus Recreation Director Todd Pfingsten said the contractor dug in its heels to finish the facility early to accommodate the matches, which couldn’t be played outdoors due to weather conditions.

The dome is a 109,850 square foot, air-inflated multipurpose facility that will provide space for University academic classes, campus recreation programs, intercollegiate athletics, and other organizations.

Various organizations and events will occupy the dome through spring. The Maverick football team and the Mankato Peppers youth softball have already used the dome facility for training. MSU softball and baseball have also started practices in the dome.