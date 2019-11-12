MEAT RECALL: Minnesota meat company recalls jerky products

(St. Paul, MN) – A Minnesota meat company is recalling several products that were improperly processed.

Nerstrand Meats and Catering of Nerstrand, is voluntarily recalling three jerky-style meat products: Regular Beef Strips, Cajun Beef Strips, and Smoked Turkey Strips.

The foods were produced between May 1 and October 31, 2019, and will bear a “253” inside the State of Minnesota mark of inspection on the label.

The beef and strips were sold at the following locations:

Nerstrand Meats and Catering, Nerstrand, MN

HyVee, 1620 S Cedar Ave, Owatonna, MN

HyVee, 1920 Grand St, NW, Faribault, MN

The MDA or the company has not yet received any reports of illness, but anyone who does become sickened should seek medical attention.

Anyone who has purchased the products should throw it away or return it to the company.

