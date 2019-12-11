Minnesota deputy says man aimed gun at him before shooting

(AP) – A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy who faces trial in the April 2018 fatal shooting of a suicidal man says he saw the man point a gun at him before he fired.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Krook told his version of events to a grand jury in an effort to get his second-degree manslaughter charge dismissed. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Benjamin Evans didn’t point his gun at Krook or other deputies, and that Evans repeatedly said he didn’t want to harm officers.

A hearing on the issue was held Monday in Stillwater. Krook’s trial is scheduled to begin in March.

