New Ulm boy killed in Nicollet snowmobile crash

(St. Peter, MN) – A New Ulm boy was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle snowmobile crash in Nicollet.

A press release from Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange says 12-year-old Bryson Andrew Palmquist died at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 4:43 p.m. at a field adjacent to the Nicollet Public School.

Palmquist was operating the snowmobile when it crashed, according to the release.

