No charges in police shooting of man who live-streamed chase

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor says no charges will be filed against five police officers who fatally shot a man after he live-streamed himself being chased by police, then got out of his car with a knife.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says Monday the officers from Edina and Richfield were justified in using deadly force because Brian Quinones threatened them with the knife and refused to drop it.

Moments before he died, the 30-year-old Quinones led police on a chase and live-streamed it to Facebook. His younger brother said at the time that Quinones had been having suicidal thoughts.