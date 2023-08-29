No More Plastic Water Bottles At THIS Airport

If your upcoming travel plans are going to take you through Los Angeles International Airport, be sure to bring your own refillable water bottle. In an effort to reduce plastic waste, the country’s second-busiest airport is no longer allowing stores, restaurants, or lounges to sell single-use plastic water bottles The airport will still sell water, but only if it’s packaged in recyclable aluminum or glass containers. It applies to all non-carbonated and unflavored water. Sparking water, juices, sodas and other beverages will still be sold in plastic bottles. Guests are urged to bring their own reusable bottles than can be filled up at water fountains. LAX isn’t the first airport in the country to ban plastic water bottles. San Francisco International Airport already has a plastic bottle ban in place, and it applies to all beverages.