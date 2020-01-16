North Mankato holding pollinator meetings

(North Mankato, MN) – The city of North Mankato will hold two informational meetings on pollinator gardens in January.

The first is Wednesday, Jan 15 at 6 p.m. at Fire Station #2 at 1825 West Howard Dr. A second meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan 29 at 6 p.m. at the Police Annex at 1001 Belgrade Ave.

The meetings will include information and discussion on pollinator gardens.

In addition, an update on the prairie restorations at Benson and Bluff Park will be given.

Questions should be directed to City Planner Michael Fischer at (507) 625-4141.