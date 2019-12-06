North Mankato’s Bells on Belgrade this weekend

(North Mankato, MN) – North Mankato will host its 6th annual holiday celebration this weekend on historic Belgrade Avenue.

The 6th Annual Bells on Belgrade is Saturday, December 7th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Lower North Mankato. The festivities include reindeer games for children, Santa and his elves, caroling groups, a free goodie bag and book, crafting, and more.

Following the event is the Winter Wonderland Parade at 6:30 p.m. along Belgrade Avenue.

The event, coordinated by the Business on Belgrade Association is free of charge.

