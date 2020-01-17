Officer Matson making steps to recovery

(Associated Press) – The pastor of a Waseca police officer who was shot in the head says he is showing small signs in his fight for recovery.

Officer Arik Matson remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Matson was gravely wounded Jan. 6 as he and three officers responded to a call about a suspicious person roaming backyards in Waseca.

The Star Tribune reports Matson’s pastor, Kaleb Hurley, says the policeman has a long road ahead of him, but has responded to questions by squeezing a finger or giving a thumbs-up sign.

The 32-year-old Matson is a husband and father to two young girls.