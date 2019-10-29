      Weather Alert

Pilot survives crash of small plane

Oct 29, 2019 @ 3:01am

HUGO, Minn. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane that crashed near Hugo escaped serious injury.

Authorities say the single-engine propeller plane went down Sunday in White Bear Township near Bensen Municipal Airport.

The pilot was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he’s in fair condition.

Federal aviation officials are investigating.

