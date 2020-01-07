Protests across US condemn action in Iran and Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators in dozens of cities around the U.S. gathered to protest the Trump administration’s killing of an Iranian general and decision to send thousands more soldiers to the Middle East.

More than 70 planned protests on Saturday were being spearheaded by CODEPINK and Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, a U.S.-based anti-war coalition, along with other groups.

From Tampa to Philadelphia, from San Francisco to New York, protesters carried signs and chanted anti-war slogans. The groups said the Trump administration has essentially started a war with Iran by assassinating Qassem Soleimani, the top military leader of that country.