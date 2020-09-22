Salvation Army Launches Annual Red Kettle Drive

The Salvation Army is getting an early start on its annual holiday fundraiser and volunteers with bells and red kettles will be out as early as today.

The launch of the charity drive traditionally begins closer to Thanksgiving, but because of economic struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Salvation Army decided place their iconic red kettles outside of stores today. But despite the much earlier start, the Salvation Army still expects a 50 percent drop in fundraising this year due to retail store closings, a coin shortage, and people carrying less cash.

The Salvation Army says it raised $126 million with its holiday drive last year.