Snow emergency in Mankato Monday night

(Mankato, MN) – A snow emergency will take effect Monday night in Mankato, lasting until Tuesday morning.

A downtown snow emergency has been declared, beginning at 10 p.m. tonight and expiring at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The downtown snow emergency corridor includes:

Madison Avenue to Plum Street; 100 block of east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street;

Main to Liberty streets from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad Street (does not include South Broad Street), and

South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall streets; and 100 block of east and west Liberty street

The purpose of the downtown corridor snow emergency is to haul snow out of the downtown because there is limited storage space and to clear snow from all downtown streets.

During a downtown snow emergency, there is no parking on downtown Mankato streets. Temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. Parking is also allowed in yards during a snow emergency.

Residents can receive snow emergency alerts by text message by subscribing to receive notifications.