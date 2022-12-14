The Kiwi Smokeout

New Zealand’s push to rid the country of cigarettes officially started yesterday with the implementation of a new law that bans anyone born on or after January 1st, 2009, from buying cigarettes — ever. No matter how old they are. It means that 50 years from now, New Zealanders will have to be at least 63 years old to purchase cigarettes. The law was passed a year ago in the hopes of ridding the country of smoking by 2025. The law also reduces the number of cigarette retailers from 6,000 to 600. The law, however, does not include vaping.