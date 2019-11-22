The Latest: Woman found in Fort Berthold lake was belted in

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Court documents unsealed in the disappearance of an American Indian woman whose body was found in a submerged truck in a North Dakota lake show she was strapped into the passenger side with a seat belt around her waist.

Thirty-two-year-old Olivia Lone Bear was reported missing to the Three Affiliated Tribes Police Department on Oct. 27, 2017. Her body was found July 31, 2018. An autopsy was conducted in August 2018, and the cause of death was ruled undetermined.

Three search warrants were unsealed Wednesday after federal officials traveled to New Town, North Dakota, to update Lone Bear’s family members on the death investigation. One witness says Lone Bear texted her that night saying she had been at a bonfire and was going “mudding,” or four-wheeling.

The FBI also announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information in her disappearance.

