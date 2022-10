Pasta and bargain lovers rejoice! After two years of being away, Olive Garden is bringing back the “Never Ending Pasta Bowl” from October 3rd to November 20th. For $13.99, you can get bowl after bowl of your favorite pasta and sauce (plus unlimited breadsticks) until you’ve stuffed yourself silly. Fair warning…if you want to splurge and add a meat topping, it will cost $5 extra.