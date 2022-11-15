The Reason Why Stores Play Christmas Music Non-Stop

Christmas music has started, and there’s probably not a store you go into now that isn’t playing the sounds of the season. There’s a reason (besides the season) why stores play Christmas music nonstop. Seems the songs make shoppers feel more positive and nostalgic – which leads them to spend more money. That’s also why some stores fill the air with “holiday scents” like pine, cinnamon, and sugar cookies … to get shoppers to spend even more.