Tractor Supply burglary under investigation

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato police say they’re investigating a burglary at Tractor Supply on Victory Drive.

The incident was reported to police around 3:54 a.m. Wednesday morning. Associate Director Dan Schisel said tools had been taken from the store.

Schisel said there was a vehicle reported stolen from North Riverfront Drive that was recovered Wednesday morning in Nicollet County. Inside the vehicle were empty boxes from the items taken from Tractor Supply. Police are currently processing the vehicle.

There are no suspects at this time.

