Voting fraud charges for Vesta man

(Redwood Falls, MN) – A Vesta man has been accused of voter fraud.

David Alan Naatjes, 72, was charged with felony eligibility to vote in Redwood County Court last week.

Court documents say Naatjes voted in the November 2018 election, despite being a convicted felon who is on probation through April 19, 2020.

The criminal complaint says Redwood County officials were notified by the Secretary of State that Naatjes had voted. In an interview with investigators, Naatjes confirmed it was his signature on a Minnesota Voter Registration Application, and admitted that he voted in person in the November 2018.

Naatjes was convicted of felony Driving Under the Influence in Montana.

Minnesota is one of 48 states that doesn’t allow felons to vote.

