What Is YOUR Favorite Swear Word And What Does It Say About You?

Do you swear a lot? You’re probably more honest than your non-swearing peers, according to a new global study. Researchers asked study participants about their favorite swear words and how often they used them. They then asked them a series of questions to gauge their trustworthiness. The results: People who swear a lot are more truthful. “The consistent findings across the studies suggest that the positive relation between profanity and honesty is robust and that the relationship found at the individual level indeed translates to the society level,” the study found.