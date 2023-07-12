Your Splurging Might Depend On Your Zodiac Sign

Your astrological sign may have a lot to do with how much money you spend on your vacations. According to a new poll, Scorpios are most likely to splurge, spending an average of $2,927 on their vacations — just a little bit more than Virgos. Tauruses were found to be the most money-conscious vacationers, spending an average of $2,240. The poll also found that Capricorns and Pisces are most likely to take a vacation. Cancers, Pisces and Scorpios are the likeliest to book last-minute vacations and are also likeliest to wait until the last minute to pack.