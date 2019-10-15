2 injured in Winnebago crash Sunday

(Mankato, MN) – Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in a crash in Winnebago.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Pontiac eastbound on 1st Street was stopped at a stop sign at Highway 169, then collided in the intersection with a GMC that was northbound on Highway 169.

Forty-one-year-old Marcos Morales Ontiveros of Blue Earth, was driving the GMC. The driver of the Pontiac was 19-year-old Jordan Lee Paz of Winnebago.

Both men were transported to United Hospital in Blue Earth with non-life threatening injuries. Both men were wearing seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

