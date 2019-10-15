      Weather Alert

2 injured in Winnebago crash Sunday

Oct 15, 2019 @ 3:01am

(Mankato, MN) – Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in a crash in Winnebago.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Pontiac eastbound on 1st Street was stopped at a stop sign at Highway 169, then collided in the intersection with a GMC that was northbound on Highway 169.

Forty-one-year-old Marcos Morales Ontiveros of Blue Earth, was driving the GMC.  The driver of the Pontiac was 19-year-old Jordan Lee Paz of Winnebago.

Both men were transported to United Hospital in Blue Earth with non-life threatening injuries.  Both men were wearing seat belts.  Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2019 Mankato Marathon
203541
DD
days
:
HH
hours
:
MM
min
:
SS
sec

Hooray!

The Countdown Is On!!!
Christmas Music on River 105
3832341
DD
days
:
HH
hours
:
MM
min
:
SS
sec

Countdown To Christmas Music on River 105