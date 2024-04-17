Want A Good Night’s Sleep? Work Out!

According to a new study, getting more exercise during the day improves the quality of sleep you get at night. Researchers found that people with higher levels of moderate to vigorous physical activity in their daily routine experienced less difficulty falling asleep, improved sleep quality, and reduced fatigue. So instead of just messing around with just reducing screen time and avoiding alcohol at night, the scientists recommend getting your sweat on earlier in the day to set yourself up for success when you hit the sack.