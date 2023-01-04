River 105 River 105 Logo

2023’s Hot New Trend–Join A Soup Group!

January 4, 2023 8:01AM CST
2023's Hot New Trend–Join A Soup Group!

Forget book clubs, this time of year it’s all about soup groups Soup groups works pretty much the same way as book club, but instead of sitting down to dissect a new book, you take turns serving up bowls of deliciousness — with a bottle of wine to wash everything down, of course. And, no, you don’t have to limit conversation to chicken and dumplings — talk about whatever’s in the news, from the latest on Harry and Meghan to politics (if you dare). Just make sure to make enough for everyone!

