2023’s Hot New Trend–Join A Soup Group!

Forget book clubs, this time of year it’s all about soup groups … Soup groups works pretty much the same way as book club, but instead of sitting down to dissect a new book, you take turns serving up bowls of deliciousness — with a bottle of wine to wash everything down, of course. And, no, you don’t have to limit conversation to chicken and dumplings — talk about whatever’s in the news, from the latest on Harry and Meghan to politics (if you dare). Just make sure to make enough for everyone!