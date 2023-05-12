2023’s Top Baby Names (so far)

Are you the type of parent who wants their kids to have unique names, or do you want to have little Liams and Olivias? Names.org has released its predictions for the most popular baby names of 2023. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Social Security Administration, the top names this year will be Liam for boys and Olivia for girls. Here are the Top 5 names for babies this year:

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah

Girls