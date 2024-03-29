River 105 River 105 Logo

80’s Makeup Is Back!

March 29, 2024 4:26AM CDT
Gen Z is usually busy dissing everything Gen X loves, but every once in a while, Zoomers have to admit that the older generation got it right. That’s happening right now in the world of cosmetics, where a slew of ’80s makeup trends are back in vogue. The list of old things that are new again includes:

  • Vibrant blue eye shadow
  • Luscious pink lips
  • Color-packed eye shadows (although some Zoomers say eye shadow is a sign of aging)
  • Metallic glitter
  • The grunge look
  • Permed hair
  • Soft pink blush

