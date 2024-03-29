80’s Makeup Is Back!

Gen Z is usually busy dissing everything Gen X loves, but every once in a while, Zoomers have to admit that the older generation got it right. That’s happening right now in the world of cosmetics, where a slew of ’80s makeup trends are back in vogue. The list of old things that are new again includes:

Vibrant blue eye shadow

Luscious pink lips

Color-packed eye shadows (although some Zoomers say eye shadow is a sign of aging)

Metallic glitter

The grunge look

Permed hair

Soft pink blush