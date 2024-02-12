A Creepy-Crawly Valentine For Your Creepy-Crawly Ex

If you want to send a “special” message to a certain someone on Valentine’s Day, just talk to the Bronx Zoo – which will name a roach after them in your honor. The zoo’s Name-a-Roach event allows people to slap their ex’s name on a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach for just $15 and comes with a certificate. For a $35 donation, patrons can have a romantic Valentine’s virtual encounter with one of the cockroaches and a surprise animal guest. Cockroach-themed plush dolls are also available for larger donations. Last year, 3,246 people named roaches as part of the program, according to the Bronx Zoo.