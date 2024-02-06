A Vegan Diet Can Boost Your Libido BIG TIME

Get your motor running … with a vegan diet. A study by Stanford University shows that women who switch to a vegan diet can boost their libidos by up to 383%. The details, revealed in a new Netflix documentary called You Are What You Eat, studied 22 sets of identical twins for eight weeks as one twin did a vegan diet and the other followed an omnivore diet. As part of the study, some of the female identical twins had their libido levels checked with tests including watching some “adult content.” Stanford scientists didn’t say how, exactly, a vegan diet could cause a drastic increase in arousal for women, but theorized that nutrients in vegetables helped improve blood flow to their privates. Now, about that eggplant emoji…