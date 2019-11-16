Albert Lea man accused of having sex with 15-year-old

(Albert Lea, MN) – An Albert Lea man is facing charges, accused of having sex with a teenage girl.

Nathaniel Dwight Thompson, 34, was charged in Freeborn County Court Thursday with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police interviewed Thompson in regards to a cyber tip that reported he and the victim were exchanging child pornography and were sexual involved.

Thompson admitted that he and the victim were having sexual conversations through Facebook. He told police the sexual relationship had begun on July 4, 2018, at his previous residence in Albert Lea when the teen began rubbing up against him. Thompson told police he was drunk and didn’t know what was happening. He admitted to having sex with the girl, which he said was casual, consensual sex.

The victim told police Thompson pulled her into the garage and that she initially said no to having sex. She told investigators Thompson is a father figure to her, but the two have had sex on multiple occasions following the first time on the 4th of July.

The victim was 15-year-old at the time of the incident; Thompson was 33, according to police reports.

